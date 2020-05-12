Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Billie the Label
Peggy Short
$88.00
$66.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Billie Official
An understated essential, brought to you in hues that can pair back to the Frances Blazer or the Emily Top for a sportier look.
Need a few alternatives?
P.E Nation x H&M
Cycling Shorts
$49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Nike
Running Shorts Nike Tempo
$30.00
$22.97
from
Nike
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
The Frankie Shop
High Waisted Denim Shorts
$69.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
More from Billie the Label
Billie the Label
Angelou Button Up Top
$138.00
$40.99
from
Verishop
BUY
Billie the Label
Mock Neck Top
$68.00
$21.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Billie the Label
Annette Square Neck Top
$58.00
$20.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Billie the Label
Wilma Rib Knit Midi Dress
$128.00
$38.00
from
Verishop
BUY
More from Shorts
P.E Nation x H&M
Cycling Shorts
$49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Frank & Oak
Linen-tencel High-waisted Shorts
$69.50
from
Frank & Oak
BUY
Commando
Classic Control Shorts
$58.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Entireworld
Sweats
$58.00
from
EntireWorld
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted