Sticks and Sparrow
Peggy
£213.23
At Sticks and Sparrow
Our FLANNEL X STICKS AND SPARROW collection is a limited edition 4pc collection inspired by the feminine, delicate and beautifully detailed FLANNEL apparel pieces and combined with our signature handcrafted nature-based eyewear frames. PEGGY has a beautifully balanced square shape and light gold metal front complemented by gradient copper brown lenses. Each frame in the FLANNEL X STICKS AND SPARROW collection is fitted with our custom designed FLANNEL temples featuring gold fixtures, rounded bamboo temples and crystal champagne acetate tips.