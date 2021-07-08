Sticks and Sparrow

Our FLANNEL X STICKS AND SPARROW collection is a limited edition 4pc collection inspired by the feminine, delicate and beautifully detailed FLANNEL apparel pieces and combined with our signature handcrafted nature-based eyewear frames. PEGGY has a beautifully balanced square shape and light gold metal front complemented by gradient copper brown lenses. Each frame in the FLANNEL X STICKS AND SPARROW collection is fitted with our custom designed FLANNEL temples featuring gold fixtures, rounded bamboo temples and crystal champagne acetate tips.