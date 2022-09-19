Keepo

Pegboard Combination Kit

$54.99 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

ORGANIZE YOUR HOME IN STYLE: This pegboard for wall combination kit is versatile for many areas of your home. The pegboard display is great for wall organizing, craft room storage, and ornaments display, and even makes the perfect baby organizer. Our wall peg kit can be used as a mail holder, office organizer, entrance organization, bathroom storage, playroom & kids toy storage, etc. EASY TO INSTALL: The combination set of our panel pegboard is high load-bearing and can hold up to 20lbs, or more if secured with nails. With this white tool storage, you can choose nail-free installation using the stickers on the installation frames or fasten with nails on un-smooth surfaces. If you have any questions regarding the installation processes, we will help you resolve it in a timely manner. CREATIVE COMBINATION: With our wall board organizer, you can set your pegboards up in a variety of ways for different needs. The combination set contains 4 pegboards and 14 pegboard accessories, which allows you to create your own storage style. If you are not sure which way to go, please feel free to use our images for inspiration. WHAT YOU WILL GET: With our pegboard panel kit you will get Four pegboard panels each with 11" x 11”, Two shelves 11’’ x 3.5’’ x 1.2’’, Two containers 3.5’’ x 3’’ x 3.1’’, One letter holder 7.3’’ x 4.9’’ x 2.2’’, two long hooks 2.4’’ x 3.7’’, five hooks 1’’ x 2.4’’, and two clips 0.8’’ x 3.1’’. LIFE TIME GUARANTEE: Please feel free to tell us what you think and if you come across any damages, we will replace it for free.