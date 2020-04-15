Spoonflower

Peel & Stick Removable Wallpaper, Coral Pink Flamingo

$9.00

Self adhesive wallpaper with peel and stick backing, easy to reposition Fully removable and easy to install; perfect for renters, accent walls, shelf liners, decals, and crafts Made to order in the USA with eco friendly water based inks, FSC Certified paper, formaldehyde, phthalate, and PVC free Not intended for use on textured walls, for best results install on solid, light color walls where paint or primer has completely cured, avoid “washable” or “non-stick” paints Not intended for use on textured walls. For best results install on solid, light-color walls where paint or primer has completely cured. Avoid “washable” or “non-stick” paints Woven Peel and Stick wallpaper is a woven polyester fabric with an adhesive backing. It is removable (and repositionable) making it great for covering walls and an array of craft and decorating projects. Peel and Stick is easy to cut, customize, and install onto any smooth surface, making it perfect for accent walls, cut and stick decals, and quick decor updates. Dimensions: Test Swatch: 24in W x 12in L Roll Width: 24in Roll Lengths: 3ft, 6ft, 9ft, 12ft Features: To install, simply peel and stick (like a large sticker) Easily removable and repositionable: perfect for accent walls and rentals 100% opaque white polyester woven with adhesive backing Eco-friendly and formaldehyde-, phthalate-, and PVC-free Appropriate as wallpaper, drawer and shelf liners, wall decals, crafts, and home decor Not recommended for nursery or kid’s room walls Printed and cut to order in Durham, North Carolina Original Design Copyright: Willowlanetextiles Disclaimers Peel & Stick Wallpaper is not recommended for use in nurseries, consider our Water-Activated Removable Wallpapers instead. International Buyers – Please Note: Import duties, taxes, and charges are not included in the item price or shipping cost. These charges are the buyer's responsibility. Please check with your country's customs office to determine what these additional costs will be prior to bidding or buying.