Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Peel + Protect

$25.00 $14.40

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A limited-edition kit featuring the iconic Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel and the All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 to quickly reveal smooth, radiant-looking skin and protect it from wrinkles and sun damage. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Pores, and Uneven Texture Highlighted Ingredients: - Glycolic Acid (AHA): Reduces visible signs of aging. - Salicylic Acid (BHA): Reduces pore blockages and supports natural collagen. - Zinc Oxide (Non-nano): Mineral filter that protects against UVA and UVB rays and mitigates the effects of blue light (HEV). Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, comes in recyclable packaging, and is reef-safe. What Else You Need to Know: Use the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel to quickly reveal radiance, smaller-looking pores, fewer visible lines and wrinkles, and a visibly clear complexion. Then use All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30, which blends invisibly into all skin tones and types to protect from harmful UVA/UVB rays, blue light from devices, visible lines and wrinkles, and sun damage. This Set Contains: - 5 x Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel - 0.5 oz/ 15 mL All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Clinical Results: In a daily-use study with the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, results included: - 96% agreed their skin looked more youthful - 92% agreed they had increased firmness and radiance - 90% agreed their skin appeared brighter and more even Consumer Results: In a consumer perception study testing All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 on 54 subjects: - 100% agree this product feels lightweight on skin - 98% agree this product feels gentle on skin - 96% agree skin feels smooth - 94% agree this product is non-greasy - 94% agree this product does not cause breakouts *N=54, Tested on all Fitzpatrick Skin Types (32% Skin Types 1-3, 68% Skin Types 4-6) Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.