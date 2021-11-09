I Dew Care

Peel Lit Exfoliating Vitamin C Treatment Pads

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

These Peel Lit Exfoliating Vitamin C Treatment Pads from I Dew Care are infused with alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), polyhydroxy acid (PHA), and pineapple extract to help gently exfoliate, brighten and smooth for oh-so-glowy skin in one swipe. Each pad is ultra-soft and dual-sided, featuring a textured side to be used as a gentle exfoliator and a smooth side printed with the I Dew Care logo that¿s loaded with good-for-your-skin ingredients such as pineapple extract and hyaluronic acid. Key Ingredients: Vitamin C & Vitamin B3 - creates smoother, brighter-looking skin and minimizes the appearance of dark spots Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) & Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) - helps improve the appearance of blemishes, visible redness, and enlarged pores Bromelain (Pineapple Extract) - a natural enzyme to help exfoliate and purify the skin Benefits: Dermatologist-tested Vegan Recommended for normal, oily, combination & dry skin types Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and silicones