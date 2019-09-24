Amope

Pedi Perfect Extra Coarse Pedicure Electronic Foot File

Discover why over 3 million people in the US are fans of the Amopé Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File and get feet that look great and feel silky smooth and soft without any hassle. Gentle on your feet and easy to use, the Amope Pedi Perfect Foot File buffs away hard skin in minutes leaving you with touchably beautiful feet you will want to show off. This sophisticated pedicure tool is quite simple to use. Gently rotate the Amope Pedi Perfect Foot File over your hard, thick skin to remove dead skin from feet. The specifically designed Micralumina replaceable head is effective yet gentle which makes it an essential piece in your foot care tools. After using the Amope Pedi Perfect Foot File, combine with the use of the Amope Daily Moisturizer or other callus remover and exfoliating treatments to yield soft, beautiful feet. And being powered by Four AA Batteries (included), it's the cordless electric foot file that goes with you. It's ergonomical shape makes for easy handling to yield a perfect pedi result. Pedicures have never been so easy! Pack contents: 2 Regular Coarse Replacement Roller Heads specifically designed for use on the Amopé Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File.