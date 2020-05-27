Revlon

Pedi-expert Pedicure Kit (2-pack)

$29.21 $19.95

Stainless steel Remove calluses and smooth feet Includes nail clippers and file This three-in-one Imp PediExpert Kit from Revlon contains the Pedi-Expert to remove calluses, nail clippers to trim and a file to smooth and shape.Stainless steelRemove calluses and smooth feetIncludes nail clippers and file DisclaimerThe product descriptions and instructions provided by vitabox.com are for informational purposes only and are qualified in their entirety by the information available from manufacturers of the products. You should carefully read all product packaging, and contact the manufacturer with any questions before using a product. While we endeavor to ensure that product descriptions are current, manufacturers sometimes change their products. We are not liable for inaccuracies or misstatements about products. We do not provide medical advice or recommendations. You should not use the information provided by vitabox.com for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, immediately contact your health care provider. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or any other government agency and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.