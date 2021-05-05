Revlon

Pedi Expert

$9.99

FOOT FILE FOR DEAD SKIN AND CALLUS: Our Pedi-Expert swiftly whisks away problem skin, so your feet are always smooth and soft. Includes a nail clipper and a mini finishing file to complete your at home pedicure kit PROFESSIONAL FOOT FILE CALLUS REMOVER: Our foot file contains over 190 precision micro-files to eliminate super dry skin. This pedicure callus remover is perfect for callused skin and cracked heels leaving feet smoother and softer EASY TO USE : Gently press against the area you want to smooth, then slowly slide it back and forth lengthwise for superior exfoliation. The no-mess cover catches filings and empties easily USE ON DRY SKIN : For the best results, use our foot file after you clean and dry your feet PROFESSIONAL RESULTS AT HOME: Save time and money with our callus remover for feet. Get a professional pedicure at home anytime you want. Use regularly to keep calluses at bay