Peck&Peck

Peck & Peck Colour Block Bow Dress Grey Cream Pink Size: S

£75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oxfam

A gorgeous little colour block dress, with a bold bow and peter pan collar. This has very classic appeal, and is timelessly chic. Pair with matching pink pumps for a coordinated look. Key Features: Peter pan collar Bow at waist Zip up back, hook at top From Fifth Avenue New York ILGWU label Condition: vintage and good, eye from hook and eye missing but doesn't affect closure and small marks on front Measurements: Chest 34" Waist 27" Nape to hem 35.5"