Pebeo Gedeo Non-Firing Clay is ideal for beginners and experienced potters who want a high quality finish without the use of an expensive kiln. This is a versatile air-drying clay that contains a synthetic binder. The clay is very malleable and it's ready to use directly from the packet. You can mould and shape your designs to create your imaginative, unique designs and allow the clay to set hard. It will harden without firing in four to five days without cracking. Any leftover clay can be stored for later use. Simply wrap in a wet towel and place inside a sealed plastic bag to retain the moisture. 1.5kg Non-firing clay Hardens in four to five days (without cracking) Store in sealed plastic bag to reuse Easy to paint after it has set Vegan friendly Perfect for crafting and casting! Pebeo Gedeo Non-Firing Clay 1.5kg Product code: 6364641000