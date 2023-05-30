Bellesa

What makes the Pebble so brilliantly simple? Pleasure Jets that made AirVibe a phenomenon. TrueFeel vibrations that naturally compliment the suction. Both controlled by dedicated buttons. Oh, and for both suction and vibration… no annoying patterns (if you know, you know). Built for your body. The Pebble’s design extends beyond an adorable aesthetic. It’s ergonomically built, allowing you to align your index finger with the length of the toy. This makes the Pebble feel more like a natural extension of your body. It takes one use to feel the difference - it’s noticeably easier and more comfortable to use on yourself and/or a partner. Vibration Modes: 5 (no annoying patterns)Suction Intensities: 5 (from beginner to blackbelt)Carrying Case: 3.5" diameter