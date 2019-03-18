Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Éliou

Pearth Earring

$160.00
At Éliou
éliou fuses the traditional with the contemporary by carefully balancing the spirit of playfulness with modern design. Each hand crafted piece is made using natural materials, ensuring no two pieces are truly alike. 
Featured in 1 story
Jewelry Worth Diving Under The Sea(shell) For
by Eliza Huber