Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Mirit Weinstock
Pearls Hoops
£127.54
Buy Now
Review It
At Mirit Weinstock
Two pearls hoops, each hoop is nine fresh water shell coating syntactic pearls white colour and two Silver sterling beads. Dimensions: 30mm hoop.
Need a few alternatives?
Rachel Comey
Moto Hoop Earrings
$150.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Palm Beach Jewelry
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Teardrop Earrings
$234.99
$125.99
from
Jet
BUY
Bershka
Beaded Hoop Earrings
$9.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Anthropologie
Pearled Hugger Hoop Earrings
$32.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Mirit Weinstock
Mirit Weinstock
Pearls Hoops
$167.00
from
Mirit Weinstock
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted