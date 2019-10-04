Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Makone
Pearl Velvet Headband
$16.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Can easily be worn with a formal evening gown or a t-shirt and jeans.
Need a few alternatives?
B Purb
Halo Sunburst Crown
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
HoRim
Knotted Headband (6-pack)
$11.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Scunci
Scunci Plastic Headbands
$4.99
$1.62
from
Amazon
BUY
Magicfly
Satin Knotted Headband
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Makone
More from Hair Accessories
Messen
Decorative Artificial Pearl Barrettes (set Of 3)
$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Boohoo
Bat Headpiece
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
B Purb
Halo Sunburst Crown
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Boohoo
Halloween Diamante Hair Slide
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted