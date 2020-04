emmanuelaGR

Pearl Stud Ear Cuff

$47.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Free DHL Express shipping to USA, EU countries & Canada - delivery in just 2 days! Our delivery time is not affected by the pandemic Buy two or more items to get 15 off your order Totally handmade 925 solid sterling silver helix ear cuff with a 7.00mm - 7.50mm round white fresh water pearl.