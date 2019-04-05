Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Y/Project
Pearl Spiral Earrings
£356.49
£249.92
Buy Now
Review It
At Forward By Elyse Walker
Silver-tone plated metal. Made in Italy. Measures approx 4.5" in diameter. Spiral stud accents. Post backing. Our Style No. YPRF-WL3. Manufacturer Style No. BOSPIRAL S15.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Odette New York
Turn Hoops
$225.00
from
Odette New York
BUY
DETAILS
Rhyden
Quinn Earrings
$240.00
from
Rhyden
BUY
DETAILS
Geoffrey Good
Dakar Hoop Earrings
$495.00
from
Hatch Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Mondo Mondo
Secret Earrings In Silver
$150.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Y/Project
DETAILS
Y/Project
Spiral Earrings
$352.00
$175.75
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Y/Project
Oversized Layered Hoodie
£540.00
£324.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Y/Project
Corduroy Trousers, Khaki
$745.00
$521.50
from
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
BUY
DETAILS
Y/Project
Red Bleached Jeans
$485.00
$242.50
from
Shop Super Street
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted