Kristin Ess

Pearl Slide

$8.00

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): .75 Inches (H) x 3 Inches (W) x 2 Inches (D) Suggested Age: All Ages Material: 100% Metal CPSC Choking Hazard Warnings: Choking_hazard_small_parts Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling, Fashion, Securing Hair TCIN: 80179174 UPC: 840797142077 Item Number (DPCI): 063-04-0837 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description Who doesn’t love a hidden treasure? Just hook this onto your hair elastic for a subtle yet chic addition. You can use this anywhere you’d use a ponytail holder, so a high or low bun OR a high or low ponytail! You can even add it to the base of your braid. About the collection: Whether you’re looking to upgrade your everyday style or add some major celestial sparkle for a special event, the Kristin Ess Hair Accessory Collection has you covered. By focusing on the art of quick styling, we’ve made it easier than ever to master accessories!