Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Pearl Sequin Dress
£510.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Model is wearing a sample size S This style fits true to size We suggest taking your normal size
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Alice + Olivia
Stretch-jersey Dress
$416.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
PinkClouds
1950's Ivory Capelet Wedding Dress
$725.00
from
PinkClouds
BUY
DETAILS
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Jacquard Short Sleeve Dress
$325.00
$227.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
DETAILS
Ulla Johnson
Yvonne Poly Dress
$396.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
More from Staud
DETAILS
Staud
Elio Dress
£257.44
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Sea Skirt
$215.00
$150.50
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Mini Britt Bag
$275.00
$137.50
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Elio Dress
£258.20
from
Staud
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted