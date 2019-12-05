Natasha Schweitzer

Pearl Ring

Natasha Schweitzer's Pearl Ring is handmade from Sterling Silver and features a white round Freshwater Pearl. The fine wire band evokes movement of the pearl on top of the finger. The Pearl Ring can be worn on its own, or layered with multiple Pearl Rings. This ring is a part of Natasha Schweitzer's Pearl Collection. At Natasha Schweitzer we celebrate the uniqueness of Pearls. We use natural Freshwater Pearls, and as a result there may be slight variations in colour and shape, as well as naturally occurring inclusions. Crafted to order. Please allow up to 5 business days to produce.