Aurate

Pearl Huggie Earrings

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aurate

Pearl & Shell Drop Stud Earrings in Gold Meet the earrings of the season, the Pearl & Shell Drop Stud Earrings in Gold. In a statement drop shape with freshwater pearls, these studs feature a nostalgic shell design. Wear them alone, or stack with huggies and ear cuffs for a statement look. Contact us for help