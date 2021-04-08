Wolf Circus

Pearl Hoops

$75.00

5 Wish Listed14 Added to Bag86 Views Irregular freshwater pearls hang from simple yellow gold hoops. The pearls can be removed, and hoops can be worn alone. Two-in-one. Freshwater pearls mesure approximately 11mm. 14k gold plated hoops with sterling silver posts. Handmade in Vancouver, Canada. - 14K gold plated hoops 15mm - Sterling silver posts - Approx. 29mm total length - Sold as a pair Country Of Manufacture Canada Fit Tip Fits true to size. Fabric / Material 14k gold 14K gold Brand Wolf Circus