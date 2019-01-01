Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
HoGadget
Pearl Hair Barrette Clip
$3.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
This Month's Best Fashion Finds On Amazon
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
L. Erickson
Silk Head Wrap
$40.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Studiolux Beanie
$34.99
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
lululemon
Free Flow Headband
$17.39
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pearled White Ribbon Headband
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from HoGadget
DETAILS
HoGadget
Pearl Hair Barrette Clip
$3.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted