Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Anthropologie
Pearl-embellished Headband Set
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Set of two Gold-plated metal Freshwater pearl embellishments Imported
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Crochet Bucket Hat
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pearl-embellished Headband Set
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Woven Sidonie Throw Blanket
BUY
$26.97
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pop Monogram Pendant Necklace
BUY
$17.97
$48.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted