Edwin Jagger

Pearl Effect De Razor In Lilac

£27.00

At Edwin Jagger

The Edwin Jagger DELLI14 Pearl Effect DE Razor (Lilac) has been designed for women who are looking for a clean and effective shave. A longer handle provides enhanced reach for those trickier areas. This razor will give you a soft and clean shave when used with our Edwin Jagger shaving creams and lotions and we advise that you swap your blades regularly for optimal use. These much talked about DE razors are fitted with a precision Edwin Jagger DE blade head, a favourite amongst experienced wet shavers. The closed comb head is expertly engineered and is finished with high quality chrome plate. Includes one free Feather Hi-Stainless DE Safety Razor blade to get you started. Dimensions:Handle Length 80mm(3.1in) Total Length 101mm(4in) All are hand-assembled & finished in the Edwin Jagger factory, Sheffield and come delivered in Edwin Jagger presentation packaging. Remember to register your genuine razor with Edwin Jagger to benefit from years of world renowned customer support and service at Register