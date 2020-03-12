Uborse

Pearl Clutch Bag

$38.98

1.Material: This pearl clutch bag is made of high quality pearls.The whole bag is handmade,the zipper and pearls are firm.We string all the pearls together by hand. It's very exquisite and elegant. 2.Size:L*W*H: 7.87*2.36*9.44 inches Inside can fit a small cell phone,car keys,compact,lipstick. 3.Detachable Pearl Straps: There are two different pearl strap,short one is undetachable,and a detachable long pearl strap.You can use the short one as a wrist bag or handbag. Or use the long strap as a shoulder bag,cross body bag. You can change it as your own needs. 4.The stunning pearl evening bags style is vintage,elegant and unique,it can be used to any occasions,it will match well with your any dress and shoes. 5.Occasions: Beautiful and chic clutch bags perfect for Valentines Day, Date, Prom, Banquet ,Wedding Parties or a Night Out and Formal Cocktail!!! You can use the bag to any occasions, it will match well with any dress and shoes.