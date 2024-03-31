Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Anthropologie
Pearl Cluster Crown Headband
$28.00
$19.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Generse
Halo Star Rhinestone Headband
BUY
£4.25
£7.00
Amazon
DekorLiuSy
Moon Stars Headpiece
BUY
£22.59
Etsy
BeSomethingNew
Dried Flower Crown In Fall Sunset Colors Of Orange Rust
BUY
£56.97
Etsy
avigailadam
Loraine Crown Ivy Gold Leaf Headband
BUY
£83.48
Etsy
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pearl Cluster Crown Headband
BUY
$19.95
$28.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Short-sleeve Embroidered Mesh Top
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rosette Hair Claw Clip
BUY
$12.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Tommie Cap-sleeve Smocked Front-zip Shirt Dress
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
More from Hair Accessories
Slip
Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
DRESHOW
2 Pcs Crochet Hairscarf
BUY
$14.79
Amazon
VOBOBE
Tassel Ribbon Bowknot Hair Clips
BUY
$6.99
Amazon
J.Crew
Canvas Bow Hair Clip
BUY
$14.50
$29.50
J.Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted