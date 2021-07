Free People

Pearl & Chain Belt

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Stanford Shopping Center 660 Stanford Shopping Center Suite 196 Palo Alto, CA 94304 Style No. 60841871; Color Code: 070 Embellish your outfit with this so fun and femme layered belt featured in a draped design with freshwater pearl and chunky chain details. Clasp closure Adjustable length Care/Import Import