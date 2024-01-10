Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
By Anthropologie
Pearl Cat-eye Sunglasses
$48.00
$34.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Kimeze
+ Net Sustain Concept 3 Cat-eye Bio-acetate Sunglasses
BUY
$155.00
$310.00
Net-A-Porter
Céline
Black Cat-eye Sunglasses
BUY
$696.00
Matches Fashion
Luv Lou
The Harley Sunglasses In Choc Orange
BUY
$69.00
$104.00
Luv Lou
Skinny Dip
Red Cat Eye Sunglasses With Tinted Lens
BUY
£10.00
£20.00
Skinny Dip
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Maya Ruched Cowl-neck Dress: Sequin Mini Edition
BUY
$99.95
$158.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Monogram Heart Pendant Necklace
BUY
$34.95
$48.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Rosette Hair Clips, Set Of 4
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Sherpa Crossbody Sling Bag
BUY
$79.95
$108.00
Anthropologie
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
By Anthropologie
Pearl Cat-eye Sunglasses
BUY
$34.95
$48.00
Anthropologie
Sojos
Retro Narrow Rectangle Sunglasses
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
OstrichPillow
Loop Eye Pillow
BUY
$39.00
Ostrichpillow
Aire
Oval Chunky Chain 2205512
BUY
$29.95
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted