This is a pre-order item, please expect 3-4 weeks for delivery. The Basics: Made In USA! Washable, Reusable cloth face mask 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex Pocket to insert replaceable filter, such as a HEPA filter (not included) Comes with adjustable straps Includes wire insert to contour around nose Sizing Approx: Adult 9 x 5.5" Child 7.75 x 4.5" Check out more face mask designs here! Please note: This is not a direct substitute for N95, surgical, or procedural masks and are not FDA approved. Please note that this is mockup of final product. There maybe slight changes for final production. Please visit our FAQ page for more info.