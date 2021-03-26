Smoko

Pearl Boba Tea Diffuser

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smoko

Effortlessly diffuse all of your favourite essential oils through this kawaii Boba Tea. Grab some clove and cinnamon scents and you’ll be suddenly wanting to check if Pearl is in fact filled with delicious chai. The Basics: Modes: 60 or 90 min. mist auto shut-off mode Material: PP + ABS Plastic Dimensions: 4.4 x 5.55 in Weight: 12 OZ Powered by: 5v 1A Capacity: 200 ml last about 3 hours total use Please read all manual instructions before use Download Manual Here