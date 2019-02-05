Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
COS

Pearl And Hoop Short Necklace

$22.00
At COS
Fastened with a classic clasp, this necklace has a short delicate chain in polished gold-tone brass with a pearl-effect bead pendant, that is threaded through a thick hoop. Length: 29¾"
Featured in 1 story
Jewelry Gifts To Get Your Valentine's Day Date
by Eliza Huber