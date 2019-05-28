Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHair Accessories
Simone Rocha

Pearl And Feather Hair Comb

$215.00$150.00
At mytheresa
This charming hair comb from Simone Rocha's Spring/Summer '19 collection is adorned with glossy faux pearls and delicate feathers for an opulent look. Use yours to add playful edge to after-dark ensembles.
Featured in 1 story
25 Headpieces To Elevate Your Wedding-Day Tresses
by Emily Ruane