MODU Atelier

Pearl And Cherry Necklace

C$58.00 C$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At MODU Atelier

This necklace is laced with pearls and multiple beaded cherries placed around it. This is fun, summery necklace that creates a perfect statement on it's own while still layering well with other necklaces. Color: Gold, Pearl and Red Cherries Measurements: Length: 17" + 3" extension Cherries: 19.1 mm (width) x 20.0 mm (height) GOLD PLATED A thick 16K Gold layer electroplated on brass. Brass is the base metal used for the majority of our plated pieces ACRYLIC PEARLS AND BEADS This beauty is crafted with love and acrylic pearls and beads.