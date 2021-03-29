FilamentGifts

Pear Drop Bird Feeder

A bird feeder designed to look like classic pear drop sweets. The perfect gift for a nature lover or bird watching enthusiast. Featuring an open cavity for wildlife nibbles and access from both sides for birds to fly in and out. 3D printed from PLA in the United Kingdom and made to order. PLA plastic is derived from renewable resources such as corn starch and the fabrication produces little to no waste. The 3D printing process may result in a few imperfections making each one unique. Includes string for attachment. Photographed colour: Hazel Bronze Please contact me for other colour choices! Dimensions: 170mm X 128mm X 128mm Weight: approximately 90g