Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Pet Accessories
Barkbox
Peanuts Box – Barkbox Holiday Exclusive
$5.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BarkBox
Christmas time is here, and we're celebrating with the Peanuts gang!
Need a few alternatives?
Wild One
Toy Kit (small)
BUY
$33.00
$36.00
Wild One
Frisco
Plush Squeaking Fox Dog Toy
BUY
$6.98
Chewy
Fable
The Game
BUY
$55.00
Fable
Wickedbone
Smart Bone, Automatic & Interactive Toys For Dogs
BUY
$69.88
$169.00
Amazon
More from Barkbox
Barkbox
Barkbox Subscription Box
BUY
$26.00
BarkBox
Barkbox
Sit, Stay, Spa Day
BUY
$23.00
BarkBox
Barkbox
Monthly Box Subscription
BUY
$5.00
$35.00
BarkBox
Barkbox
Giftbox
BUY
$29.00
BarkBox
More from Pet Accessories
K9 Wear
Dog Quilted Puffer Jacket
BUY
$65.00
K9 Wear
Schott Zwiesel
Schott Zwiesel Pure Mixed Cabernet & Sauvignon Blanc Gl
BUY
$120.00
ALA $11/month with Affirm
Christian Cowan x Maxbone
Christian Cowan X Maxbone Jumper
BUY
$66.50
$95.00
maxbone
Barkbox
Peanuts Box - Barkbox Holiday Exclusive
BUY
$5.00
BarkBox
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted