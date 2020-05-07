Butter London

Easy Diy Gel Manicure Bundle

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Butter London

Easy DIY Gel Nails Manicure Bundle 11-Piece Nail Manicure System and Gel Nail Lacquer Set Bundle Includes PURECURE™ Peel-Off Gel Lacquer Lamp, PURECURE™ Peel-Off Gel Base & Top Coat, (5) PURECURE™ Peel-Off Nail Lacquer in Quite Right, Barmy, Having Kittens, Parky & On Holiday, (3) Individually Wrapped Nail Scrubbers™ (order more online for future manicures), Signature Nail File & Buffer, (2) Cuticle Sticks Key Ingredient: PURECURE™ Peel-Off Gel Base & Top Coat: Vinyl Shine Complex (delivers high shine and flexible wear); Nail Scrubbers™: Vitamin E (hydrates and nourishes nails and cuticles) & Aloe (preps nails) Benefit: PURECURE™ Peel-Off Gel Lacquer Lamp (Quick drying time, less harsh than UV light, convenient hand sensor, manual on/off button, power cord included); PURECURE™ Peel-Off Gel Base & Top Coat (locks in color); PURECURE™ Peel-Off Nail Lacquer (fills in ridges, no soaking in harsh acetone, no staining); Nail Scrubbers™ (easy nail lacquer removal with no scrubbing) Colour: Gel Base & Top Coat (Clear), Quite Right (Beige Crème), Barmy (True Red Crème), Having Kittens (Soft Pink Crème), Parky (Warm Taupe Crème), On Holiday (Tropical Pink Crème) Coverage & Finish: PURECURE™ Peel-Off Gel Base & Top Coat (clear finish); PURECURE™ Peel-Off Nail Lacquer (highly-pigmented, high-gloss finish) Bring the nail salon home without sacrificing the professional polished look of getting a gel manicure or exposing your nails to toxins with this must-have Peel-Off Gel At-Home Nail Lacquer Bundle! Introducing a gentler way to gel nails. We have imagined a healthier version of gel polish that has better Feel Good Beauty® ingredients, the better light (with white LED technology) and no harsh acetone removal. This deluxe at-home gel manicure set gives you everything you need to transform your looks with gorgeously plush gel nails for a gentler gel manicure that saves you time and money. Just a few quick minutes under our white light, and you will be ready to go before you know it... there’s 60 second dry time. Enjoy a nail sa