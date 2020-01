Lush

Peachy

$10.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

Can't get enough Peachy? Lather up with this sweet sudser in the same scent as our beloved bath bomb. The invigorating blend of fresh peach decoction, grapefruit oil and davana oil will refresh your senses, while ultra-hydrating coconut oil and glycerin soften and smooth dry skin. Your peach has never felt so clean