Peach Slices Acne Exfoliating Toner helps clear & prevent acne, unclogs pores and balances skin. Benefits Breakthrough proven acne treatment to help break the acne cycle Tone, exfoliate and balance skin's natural oils Visibly clear, smooth and calm skin Prescription-strength, rapid-action 2% salicylic acid formula - clear & prevent breakouts Clarify stubborn pores with glycolic acid and lactic acid Soothe and reduce signs of redness with cica and allantoin Reduce signs of external stress with antioxidant-rich acerola and refreshing cucumber Preserve skin's natural barrier with low pH, alcohol-free formula to help prevent future breakouts 100% saw increased effectiveness of their skincare routine for acne* 97% saw formula was gentle, not irritating, and did not cause redness* 97% saw gently exfoliated skin that looked and felt less oily* 94% saw existing blemishes healed and flattened within just 14 days* 94% saw smoother texture within just 14 days* *Third party consumer study results Suitable for all skin types - powerful yet gentle enough for sensitive skin Clean, effective, fun: Peach Slices formulas are formulated for all skin types and deliver holistic and easy solutions for stubborn skin issues. Key Ingredients Peach Slices uses good-for-you plant-based extracts and clinically proven ingredients to make skincare clean, effective and fun 2% Salicylic Acid: clinically proven ingredient to effectively clear and prevent acne Glycolic Acid + Lactic Acid: exfoliates and loosens dead skin cells to resurface and clarify Cica + Allantoin: noticeably calms skin, helps quell signs of inflammation and visibly reduces appearance of redness Cucumber + Acerola: refreshes and antioxidants fight signs external stressors for more balanced, healthier-looking skin Formulated Without Sulfates Fragrances Alcohol Formaldehydes Dyes/Colorants Parabens Mineral Oils Silicones Gluten