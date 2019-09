BASH

Peach Glitter Number Candles

$5.00

Buy Now Review It

At BASH

These fun, vibrant candles will be the star of your cake! Handmade from pure beeswax and edible, non-toxic dyes, they're a fresh twist on the classic number candles of our childhood. Peach candles have a very light sprinkle of iridescent food-safe glitter added for extra dazzle! - 3.25 inches tall - Made in Chicago by BASH Party Goods