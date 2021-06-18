Plantifique

Peach Feet Peeling Mask 2 Pack

$39.95 $29.95

Buy Now Review It

Over 100,00 customers around the world have chosen Plantifique Foot Peel Mask. The gentle Aloe Vera and Peach Kernel extracts formula eliminates foot odor and increases up to 4x the softness of your feet. Our dermatologists created this foot exfoliator peeling mask formula without any harsh or harmful chemicals, such as parabeens or lanolin. Our Plantis complex effectively removes calluses and cracked feet from the deepest layers of the skin; leaving it softer and more nourished. Dermatologist tested. Our vegan foot peeling mask was tested by the German independent Dermatest Laboratory in 2020. The laboratory results state that the ingredients we use in our foot mask do not cause pain or irritation when used properly. These socks fit most foot sizes (up to size 45 EU / 11 US) As seen on Elle, Cosmopolitan, and others. Our peach foot mask has been featured and recommended by numerous magazines such as Daily Mail, Mirror, Glamor, Elle and Cosmopolitan!