Avatara

Peach Beach Brightening Face Mask

Life’s a peach, are we right? Become a vision of ripe, stunning radiance as this mask brightens your skin with natural peach extract. Skincare has never been this sweet. The Juicy Collection from Avatara gives you a taste of flawless skin with 4 ultra-nourishing face masks - infused with clean, natural ingredients and fruit juice extracts for ultimate hydration. - Radiant your skin with peach face mask - Suitable for all skin types - Free of Parabens, Phthalates, Silicones, Formaldehyde, and Fragrance - Cruelty Free - Made from non-animal derived ingredients - Made with Eco Awarded Tencel Fiber