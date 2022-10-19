Hifuwan

Peach Bathroom Rug

$33.99

Super Soft Material: The surface of the bathroom rug is made of 100% polyester microfiber material. Our high-density aesthetic bath mats are thicker, protect your feet from the cold of the bathroom floor, and you will feel softer and more comfortable. Unique Design: We use high and low velvet knitting technology and elegant colors to make this unique neutral peachy clean bathroom matt, peach pink white tan bright color, Which will make your restroom brighter. Anti-Slip Backing: The bottom is made of TPR rubber, this non skid bath rugs, which has a good effect on wet and slippery bathrooms. More durable and safer for children and the elderly. Note: please place bathroom rug on dry smooth floor. Absorbent and Waterproof：Washable rug absorbs water quickly and efficiently，High-pile and thick micro fabric helps to absorb water quick, Keep your bathroom floors away dripping water. Multi Purpose: this small peachy clean throw rugs are widely used in the farmhouse bedroom, bathroom, college apartment decor,vanity, vacation home, master bathroom, kids bathroom, guest suite decor.