'Intoxicating.' New York Magazine 'Oyeyemi is a master.' New York Times 'Welcome back to the magical, maddening milieu of Oyeyemi's singular fiction, in which trapdoors spring open and revelations emerge like Russian nesting dolls.' O, the Oprah Magazine Peaces is the story of Otto and Xavier Shin, a couple who embark on a mysterious train journey that takes them far beyond any destination they could have anticipated. As the carriages roll along they discover each is more curious and fascinating than the last, becoming embroiled in this strange train and its intrigue. Who is Ava Kapoor, the sole full-time inhabitant of the train, and what is her relationship to a man named Prem? Are they passengers or prisoners? We discover who orchestrated the journey, hurtling them all into their past for clues.