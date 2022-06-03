Isle Of Paradise

Peace Out To Paradise Pride Bundle

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Isle Of Paradise

Limited Edition Set We’ve teamed up with our friends at Peace Out Skincare to bring you a limited-edition bundle featuring our best-selling Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter + Peace Out’s Limited-Edition Pride Acne Dots. This bundle was curated by our Founder, Jules Von Hep, and Peace Out’s Founder, Enrico Frezza, who are proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Together, both brands are donating 20% of all kit proceeds to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing crisis and suicide prevention services to LGBTQI+ youth.