Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Dullness

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Don't let dull skin win! No matter if you're up against a lacklustre tone, rough patches, dark spots or clogged pores, trust the Peace Out Dullness patches to guide you towards brighter, smoother, more youthful-looking skin. These fast-acting resurfacing facial pads are infused with a 7-brightening acid complex that effectively minimises the tell-tale signs of ageing and refines your pores to promote a more consolidated complexion. Want to deep-dive into its credentials? The innovative double-sided gauze pads are packed full of AHAs (think: glycolic, citric, tartaric, malic and lactic acids), BHA (salicylic acid) along with a PHA (gluconolactone) to resurface and exfoliate dead skin cells to reveal skin that looks renewed, glowing and baby-smooth. You might be thinking that exfoliating cocktail sounds a little strong for your skin but that's where soothing plankton extract comes in! Plus, niacinamide helps to even out your skin tone as antioxidant-rich evodia fruit further the pad’s brightening benefits. Say goodbye to dullness and hello to glow!