Peace Out

Peace Out Dark Spots

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peace Out

A skin daring mini dress covered in Kourh's chandelier signature crystals on a sculptural duchess satin, accentuated by the crystal tassel and side cutout. Dazzle in this must have dress for any party occasion. Crystal chain details Back zipper True to size Open sides Cinched waist Heavy weight material Dead stock fabric Limited stock available Christmas Delivery cut off dates. 12/12/22 - Standard shipping 15/12/22 - Express shipping Any orders placed after the 15/12/22 WILL NOT be shipped out till the 29/12/22.