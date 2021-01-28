Plants.com

Peace Lily Plant

$99.99 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Plants.com

The Peace Lily is as graceful as it is useful... It helps purify the air while its white bracts add just the right touch of simple beauty & positive energy to a space! Available in two sizes, with your choice of planter. Plant Perk: The more soil surface area, the better this plant is at capturing toxins and purifying the air. So, keep those lower leaves trimmed! Note: Arrives in a black nursery grow pot nestled inside of our decorative container.