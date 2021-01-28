United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Plants.com
Peace Lily Plant
$99.99$49.99
At Plants.com
The Peace Lily is as graceful as it is useful... It helps purify the air while its white bracts add just the right touch of simple beauty & positive energy to a space! Available in two sizes, with your choice of planter. Plant Perk: The more soil surface area, the better this plant is at capturing toxins and purifying the air. So, keep those lower leaves trimmed! Note: Arrives in a black nursery grow pot nestled inside of our decorative container.