KES

Peace Covering Skin Complexion Bundle

$67.00

Buy Now Review It

At KES

THESE ITEMS CAN NOT BE RETURNED OR EXCHANGED Description The Peace Face Coverings are sustainable, washable protective face coverings. These comfortable and stylish face masks allow you to maintain your safety without compromising your individuality. Details Style your mask to match your skin complexion Pack of 5 masks with shades for darker skin tones: Amber Silk, Camel Silk, Chestnut Silk, Mud Silk, and Carbon Silk Elastic Ear straps 2 layers of silk Filter Pockets: a discreet interior pocket for optional filter inserts. Reusable and breathable material Composition Layer 1 & 2: 100% elongated fibre Mulberry Silk Charmeuse Being composed of long, smooth, natural fibers that are tightly woven together helps decrease skin's loss of moisture and is better tolerated than other fabrics. Measurements All Peace masks are one size. This size measures as 6.75" across the top, 5.25" across the bottom, and 5.25" from top to bottom. How to Wear The wider part of the mask is meant to rest on your nose. Care Once the covering is soiled, you should remove the face covering, and hand-wash the covering in warm water, minimum of 80F (27C) and detergent, then hang to dry. For machine wash use the delicate cycle, then hang to dry as well. Wash your hands after handling the used covering. VIEW FACE COVERING COLLECTION HERE Face Covering Order FAQ