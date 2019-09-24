An aromatic aid for meditation and creativity, Peace is a blend of natural woods and resins that have been used for generations to enlighten the mind, release negative energy, and create a sense of serenity. Purifying palo santo meets sweet frankincense and grounding patchouli in a fusion that transforms your home into a sanctuary.
Each jar contains a crystal that has been charged in the light of the full moon with serene intentions.
This candle is made with a coconut oil base to preserve the pure scent of the essential oils. Please burn with care on a fire-safe surface. To enjoy 50+ hours of burn time, trim the lead-free wick to ¼’’ and burn for only 4 hours at a time. Replace the cap only after the flame is fully extinguished.
-7.5oz glass jar now shipping with a tumbled Amethyst crystal.
-Approximate burn time 50 hours